Newquay-based resin flooring specialist Oltco has become the official environmental partner for the UKPSA’s UK Pro Surf Tour’s initiative – Clean Breaks.

The two-year deal will see Oltco and The UK Pro Surf Association (UKPSA) take an active role in cleaning up the oceans and beaches around the UK’s coastline.

All plastic waste collected from the tour will then be converted by Oltco into its resin bound driveways – a standard 50sqm Recycle Bound drive contains the equivalent of 150,000 recycled plastic straws.

Oltco co-director Johnny Pearce said: “The partnership between Oltco and The UK Pro Surf Association is an important one for both organisations.

“In the UK, we throw away 8.5 billion straws every year – the devastating impact of waste plastic is becoming an increasing concern. Becoming the official environmental partner is a powerful way of raising awareness about single use plastic in Cornwall and the rest of the UK.”