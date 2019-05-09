Job: Commercial Van Sales

Dales is looking for a new member if its team

As a family owned business, our customers and employees are at the heart of everything we do. With a new range of vehicles due to go on sale in the coming months, and an expanding product portfolio we are currently recruiting a Commercial Vehicle Sales Executive to join our Vauxhall dealership in Cornwall.

Job Purpose:

Working with our team, you will be responsible for generating Commercial Vehicle orders. This is a new role that coincides with the launch of Vauxhall van sales, for Cornwall from our Scorrier dealership.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Prospecting Local Businesses for new sales via phone and on-site visits.

Customer Relationship Management with our database of existing customers.

Seeing customer enquiries through sales process from initial contact to delivery.

Person Specification:

The ideal candidate will be an experienced van sales person but not just anyone. The person we are looking for needs to work with pride, passion and strive for the best. Delivering traditional family business values with a modern progressive approach.

Skills Required:

A solid Business to Business selling experience is essential

Van/Truck selling experience with provable success is preferred

A great networker who is proactive and enjoys getting out to see new any prospective clients

Is capable of making sound business decisions when interacting with customers

Someone who is able to organise their own time effectively

You must be computer literate and will require strong organisational and administrative skills

You will require a current valid driving licence

Benefits:

22 Days annual leave plus statutory bank holidays and Christmas closure days

Generous Salary and achievable commission structure

Pension Scheme

Access to staff car scheme (after 6 months’ continuous service)

This is an amazing opportunity for the right person to excel at what they do, be well rewarded and have a great work life balance. We will provide in a stable environment working with one of the motor industry’s longest established companies. Provided you can give our customers the experience we expect, you will enjoy the freedom to grow your skills and experience in a friendly working environment with an employer who will invest in your future.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: £35,000.00 to £40,000.00 /year OTE

Please apply in writing to Ian Richardson, Sales Manager Dales Vauxhall, Cornwall Business Park West, Scorrier, Redruth, TR16 5EN.

Application close on 31st May 2019.