Ginsters is moving into the fast lane with its sponsorship of a team in the 2019 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Team Toyota GB with Ginsters will debut at Brands Hatch’s Indy Circuit in Kent on April 6-7, for the first date on the BTCC calendar, which will be screened live on ITV4.

Ginsters MD, Kieran Hemsworth, said: “We are proud to race as part of a team that unfailingly pushes itself to the limit and strives to be the best.”