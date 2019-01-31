Pendennis apprentices of the year

Pendennis Shipyard has been celebrating apprentices’ achievements at its annual awards ceremony.

Now in its 21st year, over 230 young people have benefitted from the course and just under a third of the current superyacht company’s workforce have been trained by the programme.

Pendennis’ HR director, Jill Carr, said: “Everyone at Pendennis is very proud of the apprenticeship scheme and the positive impact that it has on our business and also on the lives of the young people who participate in it.

“The scheme is designed to not only offer them the best vocational qualifications, but to also give them a wide range of experiences that will turn them into well rounded individuals and excellent team players.”

Winners: Jack Lord (General Apprentice Year 1), Tom Bamford (Engineering Apprentice Year 2), Tobias Sydenham (Joinery Apprentice Year 2), Theo Goulding (Fabrication/welding Apprentice Year 4), James Lake (Hydraulics Apprentice Year 4), Ewan Veal (Surface Finishing Year 1) and Neythan Mitchell (Surface Finishing Year 3).

The yard is currently welcoming applications for the next intake on to its general apprenticeship scheme commencing in August. Anyone interested in applying should contact the yard by emailing apprenticeships@pendennis.com.