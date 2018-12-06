Bike Chain Ricci supports race winner

A local business has been playing its part in helping a Cornish cycling team triumph in the South West Cyclo-Cross Championships in Redruth.

Steve Lampier, who rides for and owns the Saint Piran team, took the win, helped by the support from Mount Ambrose-based Bike Chain Ricci.

He said: “It’s nice to win a title race to round off my winter campaign of four cyclo-cross races and three wins, especially in my sponsor’s home town.

“Bike Chain Ricci supplies my team Saint Piran with these fantastic Colnago bikes and equipment and financial backing.”