Cornish scaffolding company 7 Bays Scaffolding (SW) Ltd is set to feature on the popular Channel 4 Grand Designs television this week.

The episode, which is due to air on Wednesday September 26 at 9pm, will showcase an impressive property in north Cornwall and the highly skilled tradesmen that helped to make the owners’ dream a reality.

The Padstow episode sees presenter Kevin McCloud follow the construction journey of a beautiful surf retreat near St Mawgan. Owners Harry and Briony plan to build an ambitious steel and glass surf house which is inspired by The Ben Rose House (a modernist classic which famously featured in the cult 80s film, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

7 Bays Scaffolding owner Adam Luce said he was delighted to be selected as the scaffolding company to support such an ambitious project and see it to fruition. “We relish working on exciting build projects such as this,” he said.

“7 Bays Scaffolding are experts when it comes to working on specialist scaffolding projects and architects recognise us as the ‘go to’ firm for scaffolding excellence. To have our work featured on a prestigious television show such as Grand Designs is awesome, and we can’t wait to see the show air on Wednesday.”

Grand Designs is one of Channel 4’s biggest factual series and has grown into a global phenomenon with millions of viewers the world over.