Eden recruits director of philanthropy

The Eden Project has welcomed Alessio di Capua as its first-ever director of philanthropy this summer.

Capua has joined the Eden team from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, where he was leading on fundraising efforts in the USA as executive director of Kew Foundation America.

At Eden, Capua will provide strategic leadership for high value, relationship-based fundraising.

He will be responsible for building on the work Eden has done to date, extending the network of potential donors, leading to the launch of a major fundraising campaign.

Gordon Seabright, Eden Project chief executive, said: “This is a massively exciting appointment for the Eden Project.

“Alessio is an exceptional fundraiser whose talents and personality will see him become a valued member of the senior team here. He has an unrivalled track record at some highly prestigious organisations and his appointment will have a transformative effect on our fundraising efforts.”

Capua said: “I am thrilled to be joining Eden Project. After a decade working for two British institutions deeply steeped in history, I am honoured to be leading the fundraising efforts of a young and inspirational charity with ambitious growth plans both in the UK and internationally.”