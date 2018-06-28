Free live apprenticeships webinar

Businesses are being given the opportunity to find out how to make the most of apprenticeships in a free live webinar.

Taking place on July 19 (9.30am-10.30am) the webinar will update employers on the recent changes to apprenticeships and explain how businesses can access Government funding for both new recruits and existing staff.

To demonstrate the practical business benefit of apprenticeships, the webinar will also feature local employers as well as apprentices who will discuss their experiences and share learnings. Businesses will also be invited to pose questions to employers, apprentices and training providers in a live Q&A session.

The webinar is aimed at employers who:

Simply want to know more about apprenticeships

Wish to attract and develop new talent at all levels and ages, including graduates

Need to upskill or re-train existing staff

Have specific skills needs and gaps

Want to develop future managers and leaders

The webinar will be jointly hosted by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership and Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

“Employers are missing out on the huge potential that apprenticeships offer,” explained Josh Hoole, project manager of the Skills Hub.

“Significant change has taken place in recent years, not least the introduction of the apprenticeship levy. Apprenticeships are a cost-effective route for businesses to develop the skills that it needs right up to degree level among both new and existing staff. The webinar will demystify the confusion that exists and showcase the positive business benefit.”

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub is part funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and match funded by Cornwall Council and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.