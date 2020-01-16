Newquay and the businesses within reached more than 21.1 million people in various publications across the UK and Europe in 2019.

This is all thanks to collaboration between Newquay Business Improvement District (BID) and member businesses hosting press trips in the town.

Working closely with local PR agency, Excess Energy Communications, this BID-funded project has been proclaimed a great success and benefit to the businesses to date. Newquay BID is now looking to expand this offering and wants to hear from BID-member businesses who would like to take part in hosting 2020 trips.

Hosting a trip usually includes offering something from the business on a complimentary basis in exchange for inclusion in the published coverage, which could be a magazine, newspaper, digital or social media coverage. All trips organised will take place outside of peak season in line with Newquay BIDs key aims and objectives in order to show how much Newquay has to offer all year round.

Previous publications where Newquay BID has placed coverage include, among others, The Times, Flybe’s in-flight magazine Flight Time, Manchester Evening News and Scandinavian Traveler.

Carla-Marie Jones, Newquay Business Improvement District manager, said: “Inviting journalists, influencers and media publications to the town and showing them everything Newquay has to offer, is a very important part of what we do.

“Everyone who lives, works and visits here already knows how fantastic the businesses are and we want to share and shout about this far and wide. Press trips are a great way of showing off your business and really getting your name out there, be it through a variety of local or national coverage. This BID funded project is open to all member businesses whatever your sector, be it food and drink, independents, retail, accommodation providers and activity-based businesses. We want to hear from you.”

Businesses who are interested in taking part in taking part with hosting press and social media influencers are asked to email [email protected]