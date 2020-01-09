With more UK families than ever before expected to plan a staycation in 2020, AA Hotel & Hospitality Services has today revealed the UK hotspots for family friendly AA-rated hotels, while also recommending its top hotels for families.

Devon is the county with the most family-friendly hotels outside of London, with 25 hotels offering family-friendly facilities and services such as baby-sitting or listening services (44%), cots (96%), highchairs (96%), children’s menus or portions (96%) and beyond.

Cornwall appears on seventh place on the list, with 14 hotels considered to be family friendly by the AA.

The AA also identified 17 hotels as the most family-friendly in the UK, including the Bedruthan Hotel and Spa in Mawgan Porth and the Fowey Hall hotel.