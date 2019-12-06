Tenth birthday for Flamingo

Leisure and tourism specialist agency Flamingo Marketing is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Created by Nikki Smith in 2009, Flamingo is a marketing agency specialising in visitor attractions.

Since its launch, Smith has grown the business from a one-person operation to a team of ten. Newest team member is Yasmin Balcombe, based in London, who joined recently to head up travel trade sales and partnerships.

Flamingo works with businesses across the UK ranging from iconic visitor attractions like Blenheim Palace and the Mary Rose to heritage sites such as Charlestown Shipwreck Treasure Museum, brand homes – Beefeater Gin as well as theme parks, wildlife parks, special events and experiences.

Smith and her team are also working with leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Ltd to launch a series of Christmas themed experiences including festive light trails at Dunham Massey, Stourhead, Bedgbury and Belton and the Alice in Wonderland experience at Blenheim Palace.

“I originally set up Flamingo Marketing to offer experienced hands on support for visitor attraction marketing from a team that really understands the business,” she said.

“Our success has been down to our flexible and results-driven approach which means we really do work in harmony with in-house teams.”