Watergate Bay Hotel has announced a new senior management team.

The freshly-formed team which leads Watergate Bay Hotel, the Another Place hotel collection and Beach Retreats, sees Will Ashworth move to chief executive officer.

Ben Harper is managing director; Judi Blakeburn brand director, and Natalie Poole, formerly with Soho House Group, the newly-appointed finance director.

The new senior team will be actively seeking opportunities for growth across all three businesses in 2020.

Watergate Bay Hotel employs 250 full-time employees, turning over £11 million and has occupancy rates of 92%.

In 2017, it launched the Another Place hotel collection, with Another Place, The Lake on the shores of Ullswater.

Alongside the hotels, Beach Retreats is a marketing, letting and holiday property management company, which has seen consistent double-digit growth since its launch in 2006 and has just announced record bookings for 2020. It now has over 170 properties. Andrew Easton continues as Beach Retreats MD.

Ashworth said: “As we look to the future, it’s vital we have the best people in place to take our businesses forward. I’m excited by the senior team we’ve created and the potential that together we see for the future.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far and we’re set to build on what’s been achieved to make the next few years more incredible still.”

Harper added: “The senior team brings with it exactly the breadth of experience, insights and specialisms we need to take us forward into its next phase of significant growth.

“It’s a team that will enable us to focus on what’s ahead while also continuing to do the great work at Watergate Bay and across our businesses, building our offer and brand to ensure every guest experiences just what active relaxation is all about.”