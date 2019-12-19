Acorn to develop former hotel

Acorn’s Cornwall office, Acorn Blue, will be developing the long-redundant former Fistral Bay Hotel in Pentire, Newquay.

A prominent regeneration opportunity, the site which already has planning approval, will feature bespoke residential properties and a commercial unit. When complete, the scheme will boast far-reaching views of Fistral Bay and Newquay Golf Course with Trevose visible in the distance.

Working with landowner Queensbridge Homes, a revised planning application is soon to be submitted which will include design improvements as well as reducing the number of units being built. Following approval, demolition of the existing building is anticipated to start in spring 2020.

Stuart Brereton, regional MD and land director of Acorn Blue, said: “Continuing over ten years of transformation of the Newquay coastline, we are delighted to be again embarking on a new residential-led mixed-use project, delivering high-quality properties to this sought-after location.”