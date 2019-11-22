A St Breward-based self-catering holiday letting business is under new ownership.

Mick and Janine Down are the new proprietors of Hallagena Farmhouse and Cottages, fulfilling their lifelong ambition of owning and running their own family holiday letting business.

The couple have relocated from London to Cornwall to run their new business, along with their two children.

Barclays has provided the Downs with a finance package to purchase the farm, holiday lettings and undertake some refurbishment of the four self-catering cottages. Hallagena Farmhouse and Cottages occupies five acres of land and is ideally located for cycling and horse riding on the nearby Camel Trail with easy access to Bodmin Moor.

Mick Down, said: “Since our first holiday together 25 years ago my wife Janine and I have had a dream of trading in our manic London work regime and lifestyles and relocating to Cornwall and running our own holiday cottage business.

“We have been planning and looking at potential properties for a while and subsequently found and fell in love with Hallagena Farmhouse and Cottages. We’re delighted with Barclays support to be the proud new owners and very much looking forward to welcoming all of our new and existing holidaymakers.”