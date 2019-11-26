New head chef at Idle Rocks

The Idle Rocks in St Mawes has appointed a new head chef.

Dorian Janmaat is returning to Cornwall after eight years away honing his skills at Raymond Blanc’s 2 Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat‘Saisons, the past three as head chef.

Originating from Penzance, Janmaat said: “I am really looking forward to bringing all that I have learnt from Gary Jones, executive head chef and Raymond, one of the industry’s greatest mentors, back to the county I grew up in.

“My ambition is to capture the local surroundings with each plate simple, pure and straight from the source. I’ll be building a new brigade in St Mawes and welcome interest from passionate and enthusiastic chefs interested in joining me.”

The hotel owner, David Richards, added: “We believe that there is a real appetite for food produced from the finest local ingredients, and in Cornwall we have the finest produce anywhere.

“We are excited to have the brilliance of Dorian in our kitchen who can turn them into incredible dishes for our guests”

Janmaat will take over as head chef when the hotel re-opens in February 2020, following a winter refurbishment.