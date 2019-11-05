Local golf course Trethorne Golf Club has hit a hole in one after being named one of the best reviewed golf courses in the UK.

Trethorne, located near Launceston, has been rated as the 23rd best course in the entire country for 2019 by users of popular golfing website Golfshake.com, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Carnoustie, Gleneagles and St Andrew’s. The top 50 list was collated from hundreds of thousands of user reviews, with Trethorne scoring 4.75 out of 5.

Chris Brewer, general manager at Trethorne Golf Club, said: “Getting named among the best courses in the country is great recognition for all the hard work that the Trethorne team and everyone at the club puts in each and every day.

“The fact that we’ve been named in the top 50 by players — those passionate people travelling around the country to find the best places to play — is particularly satisfying for us here at Trethorne.”