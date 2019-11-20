Gendall Gateway launches

Gendall Design hosted 20 of the UK’s leading independent holiday cottage letting agencies and four leading booking software providers at a special event last week.

An expert in designing and building bespoke websites for the destination sector, Gendall was inspired to organise the event after hearing that the widely-used booking engine Software – TAB’s, was being withdrawn from use by 2021.

Gendall MD, Greg Welch, said: “A large number of our holiday cottage clients currently use the TAB’s software and we saw a need to help them plan effectively for their future.”

Gendall kicked off the day with the launch of its Gendall Gateway product – a service that connects cottage agency websites to their chosen booking software, helping to future proof their digital services for years to come.

The letting agencies then enjoyed live pitches from the booking software providers as well as ‘speed dating’ sessions in the afternoon with them all, to help them make an informed decision as to an alternative booking engine software platform provider.

Mark Curtis, chairman of Love Cottages who attended the event, commented: “It is always great to be amongst friends, sharing learnings and helping overcome challenges in the holiday cottage industry.

“Holiday cottage agencies are good, knowledgeable and quality focused people who work hard to add real value in our fast-changing market. It’s great to pull a bunch of them together. Thanks for inviting me and well done to Greg, the Gendall team and to all the presenters.”