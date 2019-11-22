Aspects celebrates 30 years

Lettings company Aspects Holidays has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Since starting up in St Ives in 1989, the company now has seven offices across Cornwall and a property portfolio of more than 700 holiday cottages and apartments.

Commercial director, Mandy Spencer, said: “We can’t quite believe it’s been 30 years, but we still all love where we live and love what we do.

“We had the best time reminiscing about the old days, celebrating how far we’ve come, and we are all excited about our plans for the future. With plenty to eat and drink, along with some great live music, it was truly a night to remember!”