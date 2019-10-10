New marketing manager at Hendra

Hendra Holiday Park has appointed a new marketing manager.

Rebecca Blake joins Hendra from Leven Media Group, bringing with her over five years’ experience in marketing and communications within the tourism industry.

She said: “This is a great opportunity for me to get involved in marketing activities for one of Cornwall’s biggest and most prestigious holiday parks.

“I am really looking forward to working with the team to build creative marketing campaigns to attract new customers and to maintain the interest of the large long-standing customer base.”

Jon Hyatt, director of Hendra, added: “We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the Hendra team and are excited to be working with her to enhance our brand and increase the awareness of our products and services in an ever more competitive market.”

Blake takes over from Sara Lilly, who is retiring after 15 years at Hendra.