Five star Retallack

Retallack Resort & Spa has been awarded 5 stars by Visit England.

This is the highest accolade for an English resort and means that Retallack is among only a few resorts with this rating in the country.

In their report, the Visit England assessor remarked how impressed they were with the customer service and the varied entertainment programme at Retallack.

Meanwhile, Retallack has been busy strengthening its offering with a set of ‘boutique barns’ soon to open for sale.

The two- and three-bed version of the barns are available for viewing now and the Retallack team is running a special half term ‘Retallack Life’ offer across the holiday period for those keen to sample the new five-star opportunities.

Resort manager, Lee Boulter, said: “Our whole team are thrilled with the highest level of recognition from Visit England.

“However, we’re cracking on apace with our future ambitions for our team and for the resort here, and we are currently on track with our new development plans, which will take us to a whole new level yet again. We are all extremely excited to unveil the plans and our new, unique, boutique Cornish barns to everyone very soon.”