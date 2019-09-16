Tourism chiefs from across the region met aboard Bristol’s SS Great Britain last week as they attended a Great Western Railway partner seminar promoting UK travel.

Over 30 tourism partners from across the network, including English Heritage, local tourism boards, and community rail partnerships came together to learn from each other to encourage visitors to their region, and to hear of the exciting initiatives ahead.

At the top of the agenda was the opportunity to hear more about the new December timetable, which will see the biggest change to GWR services in 40 years. The timetable, launching on December 15, will see faster, more frequent services, and more seats – further supporting destinations across the south west.

Head of marketing and sales for GWR, Amanda Burns, said: “GWR recognises only too well the value of rail to the national and to local economies. The new timetable in December gives us a huge opportunity to invite even more people to visit the south west, both from within the UK, and from abroad – and to take advantage of the full benefits that rail travel has to offer in helping people get to great places.”