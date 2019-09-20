Hotel opens new spa

By
Nick Eyriey
-
0
46

The Mullion Cove Hotel has opened a new spa, designed by Hart Miller Design.

The Penryn-based interior designer, which has been working with the hotel since 2012 on rolling expansion project, was selected to create a distinctive spa experience.

Mullion Cove director, Daniel Thompson, said: “This has been a landmark year for Mullion Cove as we completed expansion of our self-catered apartments, and opened our new spa.

“Having designed both of these projects, Hart Miller understand both our vision and our client base – vitally important in creating a spa that feels right. I’m looking forward to our continued work with Hart Miller Design as we begin work on the next phase of our expansion.”

