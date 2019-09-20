A Cornish country house hotel has become the first in the Duchy to receive AA five-star status.

The Nare, which is the only hotel in the south west to be a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, revealed the announcement today (Sept 20).

Proprietor Toby Ashworth said: “I am very proud that The Nare has been recognised as the first AA five-star hotel in Cornwall. Achieving five stars has been a rigorous process over two years. There has been a steady increase in quality standards over the last 20 years. The Nare’s hallmark of traditional hospitality offers guests a standard of comfort and service that most hotels simply do not provide.”

The Nare, which is situated on the Roseland Peninsula in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, was reopened in 1989 by Bettye Gray, and since then has been considered to be the first luxury hotel in Cornwall.

Ashworth – Bettye Gray’s grandson and fifth generation hotelier – shares his grandmother’s vision to provide a comfortable elegant luxury hotel for discerning guests.

And he added: “I believe this award will be a tremendous boost for international tourism in Cornwall, particularly for attracting the US market, and will enable The Nare to stand with confidence alongside other leading five-star hotels in Britain and on the international stage.”

Robert Martin, AA south west area manager, added: “The AA’s scheme assesses everything from reception, concierge and housekeeping services to the size and spaciousness of bedrooms and public areas. A five-star status requires excellence in all aspects.”