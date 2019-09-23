Cornwall has its first official AA five-star hotels.

The Nare Hotel on the Roseland and The Headland in Newquay both received news of the five-star rating on Friday (Sept 20).

The news crowns a notable year for the Headland, which began with celebrations to mark 40 years of ownership by John and Carolyn Armstrong.

Headland MD, Darryl Reburn, said: “2019 is turning out to be a vintage year for The Headland. We have always strived to offer a five star experience for our guests, and it is wonderful for our team to see this reflected in the AA rating moving up to the highest level.”

Also awarded an AA five star rating on the same day was The Nare Hotel, run by the Armstrongs’ nephew Toby Ashworth. The family has more than 100 years’ experience of hotelkeeping in Cornwall.

Carolyn Armstrong commented: “We would like to offer our warm congratulations to Toby and his team at The Nare. I know how much hard work and investment goes in to achieving the highest levels of quality, and it is fantastic for the tourism industry in Cornwall to have two hotels recognised in this way for the first time.

“It is wonderful to see that after a century in the business the family is thriving with a double award of AA five stars on the same day. There has never been a better time to visit.”