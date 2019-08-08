Boardmasters may not be going ahead, but Newquay is still very much open for business and welcoming disappointed festival-goers.

While a stormy weather forecast forced the last-minute cancellation of Boardmasters 2019, which had been due to get underway yesterday (Aug 7), nearby Newquay is determined to make the best of it.

55,000 people had been expected the attend festival and the cancellation is being seen as a bitter blow to local businesses. However, Andy Cole, vice chair of the Newquay Business Improvement District, said the resort remains firmly open and is ready to resurrect the festival feeling in the town.

He said: “Everyone across Newquay is understandably disappointed that the 2019 Boardmasters music festival at Watergate Bay will not now be going ahead, but we are all fully supportive of the Boardmasters’ commendable decision which put vital safety concerns first and foremost.

“However, as Cornwall’s leading lifestyle destination, Newquay town is very much open and welcoming visitors across the rest of this week and across the weekend. We’ve got the WQS surf contest ongoing at our world-renowned Fistral Beach and a plethora of activities, events and happenings for people of all ages right across our beautiful resort.

“We all look forward to seeing thousands of visitors enjoying all that is great about Newquay across the course of the extended weekend and thank all of our BID members, Newquay Town Council, Newquay Tourist Information Centre, Devon & Cornwall Police and the Boardmasters team for all pulling together to make sure that those who are here have a memorable weekend all the same.”