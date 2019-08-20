Advance bookings are now being taken for the new helicopter service to the Isles of Scilly which is set to get underway next spring.

The new operation takes off from March 17 and will be the only scheduled helicopter service for the Isles of Scilly, flying direct to both Tresco and St Mary’s from the new Penzance Heliport.

The new service is to be provided by Sloane Helicopters – a leading onshore helicopter operator with 48 years’ experience – in partnership with Penzance Heliport Ltd and Tresco Estate.

Flights will take just 15 minutes aboard a modern 15-seater AW139 helicopter. The route will operate year-round, with up to 17 flights per day, six days a week.

Sloane MD, Jeremy Awenat, said: “The Penzance Helicopters service will be of great benefit to islanders and visitors to the Isles of Scilly, as well as bringing great benefits to the visitor economy of west Cornwall.

“The level of public support for the new helicopter service from Penzance and the construction of a new Penzance Heliport has been overwhelming. We’re very much looking forward to providing this exciting new direct air link to improve connectivity to the Isles of Scilly.”

Passengers can now book flights direct to Tresco or St Mary’s using the new reservations website with standard flight prices starting from £122.50 one-way.