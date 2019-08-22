IP names new executive director

The Islands’ Partnership (IP), the official destination management organisation and business lead for the Isles of Scilly, has named Nick Bond its new executive director.

The appointment coincides with a new three-year strategic partnership with Penzance Helicopters, alongside Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, Tresco Estate and the Duchy of Cornwall, all of whom have renewed their commitment to the Islands’ Partnership for a further three years.

Bond, who will take up his role on September 9, was previously head of tourism at Visit Norwich for six years and prior to that he was business tourism manager at Welcome to Yorkshire.

During his time at Visit Norwich, those employed either directly or indirectly by the tourism sector doubled to 12,000, whilst the tourism economy itself grew to more than £700 million.

Andrew Sells, chairman of the Islands’ Partnership, commented: “We are delighted that Nick will be joining the Islands’ Partnership in September. He has a great deal of experience and expert knowledge of the travel industry and will, I am sure, be an excellent asset to the Islands’ Partnership and to the Isles of Scilly as whole.

“The board looks forward to welcoming Nick and his family to the islands.”

Bond added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Islands’ Partnership and my family are really excited to be moving to the Isles of Scilly.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the islands really well, and those who live and work here, and to help the Islands’ Partnership continue its great work in growing Scilly’s visitor economy.”

Bond will be joined by wife Amanda (also a tourism professional), and two daughters – Alexa 9 and Stella 3.