The Headland Hotel has appointed three Cornish marketing agencies to work alongside its in-house team.

Barefoot Media, Idenna and Solve will provide media relations, website design, video and search engine optimisation, as well as content for other marketing materials.

Karen Hoyle, head of brand and strategy at the Newquay-based hotel, said: “Cornwall has some amazing, award-winning talent on its doorstep. You don’t need to look further afield for great creative work and innovation. It is already here and producing big results.”

Already the collaboration has been working to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mr and Mrs Armstrong’s ownership of the hotel, creating a new website, as well as developing a campaign around the new Aqua Club – a multi-million pound complex incorporating five pools, a sun terrace with impressive ocean views, and a restaurant called The Deck.

Darryl Reburn, MD of The Headland, said: “It is an exciting time for The Headland as it embarks on a new journey to become a world-class destination. The all-Cornish marketing team is taking it to the next phase of its evolution and providing a coordinated approach that is already delivering highly positive results.

“While we are keen to spread the message about The Headland and Cornwall to a wider audience, we recognise that our success also benefits the local economy and we hope to make a difference to the local community; from the team that work here, to those who visit and the suppliers who provide goods and services.”