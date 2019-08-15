The crew at Pirate’s Quest are celebrating being awarded their Hall of Fame certificate in honour of five years of TripAdvisor excellence, just in time for the August bank holiday weekend.

The Newquay pirate attraction began welcoming new recruits on to the ship deck five years ago when it opened the cabin doors as Pirate’s Quest for the first time.

Since then it has seen countless new privateers and buccaneers through its caves and lifelike 360 degrees scenes on piratical adventures.

Captain Calico Jack said on being awarded the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame certificate, “I’m a very proud Captain this summer indeed. My crew have worked tirelessly over the past five years to entertain incoming visitors to port and we’re very happy that they’re ‘hooked’ on Pirate’s Quest.”