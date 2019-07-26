A new amenities block featuring modern underfloor heating has just opened for campers at Cornwall’s award-winning Pentewan Sands Holiday Park.

The block has been specially designed for the resort in Mevagissey Bay by Cornwall-based architects, The Bazeley Partnership, and its design reflects the high standards of the five-star holiday park.

Pentewan Sands offers 131 holiday homes in addition to grass pitches for camping, caravans and motor homes.

Already in use by campers at the park, the new facilities replace an outdated toilet and shower block and are fitted with solar panels to boost the park’s eco-friendly credentials. Natural ventilation and daylight is provided by high-level glazing around the building.

Nicole Murray, marketing and sales manager for Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, said: “Our new toilet block is bang up to date with modern facilities as well as being eco-friendly. The underfloor heating will be more comfortable for guests, particularly during the colder months, and the PV solar panels will not only generate renewable energy to help power the toilet block, but will also help to power the park itself.

“We hope that our fantastic new amenities space will be welcomed and used by families for years to come.”