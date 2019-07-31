The Merchants Manor Hotel & Spa in Falmouth has installed an electric vehicle charging point on the hotel grounds.

Chargemasters’ rapid charge point is capable of charging most electric vehicles up to 80% in under 30 minutes, with capacity to charge two vehicles at any time.

To illustrate the potential of the new service, Merchants Manor teamed up with Audi Truro to show off the Audi E-tron, electric SUV.

Merchants Manor owner, Sioned Parry-Rudlin, commented: “There is no doubt that electric vehicles are part of the future and part of the solutions to the environmental problems we face, with its fast charging times and easy access it means anyone from overnight guest to those just popping in for a quick swim will be able to fully recharge their car in no time.”