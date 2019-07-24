Dairyland now sold

One of Cornwall’s best known tourist attractions, the multi award winning Dairyland Farm World near Newquay has been sold by Miller Commercial.

When it opened in 1975 under the guidance of the late Rex Davey Dairyland was one of the first farm diversification tourist attractions in the country. The 60 acre site currently features an array of attraction facilities including a Cornish Heritage Museum, a nature trail, the milking parlour and the famous Bull Pen.

Current managing director, Brian Anderson made comment: “It has been a great pleasure to have developed an attraction that has brought so much pleasure to so many locals and visitors over many years.”

New owner and managing director Louise Richley commented: “Dairyland is an integral part of the Cornwall tourism landscape and we have very exciting plans for this opportunity to build on the excellent attraction Brian and his team have developed.”

Peter Heather, partner at Miller Commercial added: “Dairyland is an iconic Cornwall tourism brand and we are delighted to have helped secure new owners.”