Flybe’s route from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Leeds Bradford is being extended through to winter.

Currently being flown as a seasonal summer route, Flybe will operate the link on Mondays and Fridays effective between October 27 and March 27.

Flybe’s chief commercial officer, Roy Kinnear, said: “We are pleased to add this popular summer route to our winter schedule for the first time this year giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy the best that both destinations have to offer.”