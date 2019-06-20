Resort opens new beach pods

A new set of luxury beach-fronted cabins are now open at Cornwall’s five-star Pentewan Sands Holiday Park – just in time for the summer holiday season.

New for 2019, the Beach House pods, which can sleep up to six, occupy a prime position at the park, just a stone’s throw away from the sea, and offer uninterrupted views of the beach at Pentewan Sands in Mevagissey Bay.

Nicole Murray, marketing and sales manager at Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, said: “The pods offer something for Cornish holidaymakers that’s just a little bit different, particularly for young families, and have already proven to be very popular with our guests. We have had some great feedback and we are thrilled with how they have been received.”