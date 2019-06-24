The twice-weekly service from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Copenhagen has got underway.

SAS becomes the sixth airline to offer scheduled flights from the airport. The new link with Copenhagen joins Newquay’s direct European services to Alicante, Cork, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Faro and Stuttgart this summer.

Cornwall Airport Newquay celebrated the launch on Friday (June 21) with a water cannon salute for the first arrival from Scandinavia and a Copenhagen-themed cake.

Flights to Copenhagen operate on Mondays and Fridays until the end of August.