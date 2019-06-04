The latest new route took off from Cornwall Airport Newquay yesterday (June 3).

The airport has further expanded its network today with the addition Flybe’s new service to Jersey and Guernsey.

The route is being operated by Flybe franchise partner, Blue Islands, three times weekly to the Channel Islands throughout the peak season.

Airport MD, Al Titterington, said: “We continue to develop a broader portfolio of destinations and airlines for our passengers as we see an ever-growing demand for visitors coming to Cornwall, but also those who seek ease of travel from their local airport.”