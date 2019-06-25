Bookings up at Harbour Holidays

Cornish holiday company Harbour Holidays has reported a 15% increase in bookings for the first half of 2019.

The Padstow accommodation specialist says sales have exceeded expectations with bookings well above average for the first five months of the year.

Despite a slow start to the year, the company has enjoyed solid growth, especially in April and May when bookings were up by as much as 46% on the same time last year.

MD Nicky Stanley said: “We’ve been blown away with the growth in bookings this year. We’ve been in business for several decades and this has to be our most successful start yet.”