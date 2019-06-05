Vodafone is extending its high speed 5G network to the Isles of Scilly from July 3 when the service goes live across the UK.

At launch, both consumers and business customers will be able to receive 5G in seven cities across the UK as well as the Isles of Scilly. An additional 12 towns and cities will receive 5G during the year.

For the Isles of Scilly, 5G’s much higher speeds and quick response times will help boost tourism by enabling local businesses to show high-definition videos and 3D-images of the islands’ attractions to a worldwide online audience without buffering or delay.

5G will also allow schools and the health centre to gain instant access to vital online services usually only available to people on the UK mainland.

Vodafone has also signed a two-year 5G sponsorship agreement with the Isles of Scilly Football League – the smallest in the world – and a prominent focus for the local community. The league comprises just two teams, Garrison Gunners and Woolpack Wanderers, who play each around 20 times over a season as well as a number of cup competitions.

The Isles of Scilly League will not only become the world’s first 5G-connected league, it will also see the launch of the first ever crowdsourced fan-assisted referee (FAR) system later this year. In addition to live streaming key league games over 5G for the forthcoming season starting in October, Vodafone will also connect supporters elsewhere on the island so they can instantly have a say on key decisions during a game via their mobile phones.

Vodafone UK chief technology officer, Scott Petty, said: “5G is a game-changer for the Isles of Scilly as it will provide the local community with much improved access to important online services.

“I’m also delighted that Vodafone is teaming up with the local football club, which brings people together, and by combining it with our technology, we can promote this wonderful archipelago on the world stage.”

Chairman of the Isles of Scilly Football League, Anthony ‘Gibbo’ Gibbons said: “The teams are buzzing over their new kits and are looking forward to playing in front of bigger crowds online. Above all, the improved communications will hopefully help stem the flow of young people leaving the island permanently and attract more visitors.”