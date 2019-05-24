New restaurant on top of its game

A new restaurant is opening at the Trevalsa Court Hotel in Mevagissey.

Previously named the Trevalsa Court Restaurant, The Nutty Duck will be officially unveiled at a launch evening on June 3, with Head Chef Adam Cawood serving a selection of recipes from the new menu for local residents.

“We are absolutely thrilled to unveil The Nutty Duck, which earned its name following a wonderful Facebook post we received from an Australian customer,” said John Gladwin, owner of Trevalsa Court Hotel.

“A self-confessed ‘duck-nut’, she had eaten duck all around the world but to our delight, she said that Trevalsa’s was the best she had ever eaten and that she was ‘nutty about duck’. As huge fans of game produce, The Nutty Duck was the perfect name for our new Restaurant.”

The Nutty Duck will offer seasonal menus for its customers with two choices for eating – fine dining from the A la carte menu or something more casual from the ‘Small Plates’ menu.

Cawood added: “We always use the finest, freshest ingredients and are committed to supporting local companies and follow the principles of sustainability.

“We are very excited to unveil The Nutty Duck’s Spring menu to our local residents and receive feedback on our new dishes.”