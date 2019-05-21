New recruits for holiday firm

Holiday letting agency Cornish Holiday Cottages has boosted its team in Mawnan Smith.

The Falmouth area holiday accommodation specialist has welcomed Elizabeth Abnett as senior administrator and Alexander Burton as marketing assistant earlier this month.

Abnett brings a wealth of customer service and hospitality experience, most recently from her post at the Meudon Hotel in Falmouth. With his strong creative abilities and degree in photography, Burton will bring a fresh new approach to the marketing role.

Cornish Holiday Cottages’ MD. Emily Boriosi. said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome these two new members to our family in Falmouth. They’re both taking on key roles within the company and will help us deliver an outstanding service for property owners and fantastic holidays for guests.”