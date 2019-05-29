Laura Ashley The Tea Room opens

The first Laura Ashley The Tea Room in Cornwall, and the sixth in the Laura Ashley collection, has officially opened its doors at The Cornwall Hotel.

The new Laura Ashley The Tea Room opened to the public on Saturday (May 25) following an exclusive VIP event the day before.

Laura Ashley artefacts, including one of the earlier prints designed by Laura Ashley, were on display at the VIP launch, kindly provided by Llangoed Hall Hotel, where they are usually displayed, along with original Laura Ashley wallpaper.

The coastal inspired tea room is the sixth in the Laura Ashley collection and the first to open in Cornwall. The tea room is located in the hotel’s main building and has been decorated in signature Laura Ashley style, bringing together the “quintessence of England with elegant country-living”.

Rebecca Coonan, general manager at The Cornwall, said: “We’re so excited that the Laura Ashley The Tea Room is now open. We had a great time celebrating the launch on Friday, ahead of officially opening the doors to the public on Saturday.

“We can’t wait for guests to enjoy the delicious afternoon tea selection, served in a beautiful coastal inspired surrounding.”