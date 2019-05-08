Jill Stein to chair Visit Cornwall

Jill Stein has been named as the new chair of Visit Cornwall.

Stein, for many years the driving force – along with Rick – behind the success of the Rick Stein Group, takes over from Lord St Levan, whose four-year tenure brought strong leadership and financial stability to the organisation.

Since opening The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow with Rick in 1975, Jill Stein has been instrumental in developing the company into what it is today, with restaurants in Porthleven, Falmouth and Fistral as well as accommodation, all of which she designed herself.

“I am enormously honoured to become chair of Visit Cornwall,” said Stein. “I intend to use the next three years to do everything I can to work on behalf of the people of Cornwall and the businesses of Cornwall so that together we can make this beautiful part of the world even more dynamic and attractive to visitors and to investment.”

James St Levan commented: “It has been a great privilege to have been part of Visit Cornwall and to have worked with its strong and committed board.

“As well as a deep understanding of tourism, (chief executive) Malcolm Bell has tremendous strategic vision, which he supports with perceptive research. I am sure that he and Jill will take Visit Cornwall from strength to strength, and I wish them all the very best.”

Bell thanked Lord St Levan for his leadership and dedication in achieving the creation of the Visit Cornwall Community Interest Company in April 2015. He said: “James spearheaded the working group that drove and has overseen the transition from the public sector to the private sector and has been the founding chair over these first three vital years.

“Visit Cornwall has gone from strength to strength with membership up over 20% and the marketing impact growing year on year.

“I have greatly appreciated the support and guidance I have had from James for the last few years and I am really looking forward to working with Jill for this next stage in Visit Cornwall’s development to maintain Cornwall’s position as one of, if not the country’s favourite, successful holiday regions.”

Jill Stein will be supported by the board and by the newly-appointed deputy chair Tim Light.