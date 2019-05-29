Hotel generates own energy

The Carbis Bay Hotel in St Ives is set to make a £30k annual saving on its energy bill following the installation of new energy technology.

Delivered by Centrica Business Solutions, the two 35kW combined heat and power units (CHP) will generate almost all of the coastal retreat’s energy needs. Heat that is normally wasted in conventional power generation will help meet other energy needs, such as heating the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool.

The state-of-the-art equipment will also help the estate to reduce its carbon emissions by around 70 tonnes a year – equivalent to the amount of carbon produced by 45 cars.

The £120k project received funding as part of the £19 million Cornwall Local Energy Market (LEM) trial, which has been established to test the role of flexible demand, generation and storage in helping to support future decarbonisation. Funded in part by the European Regional Development Fund, the trial is working with over 150 homes and businesses from across the county.

Stephen Baker, owner and MD of the Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate, said: “We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and are striving to become environmentally sustainable throughout our estate, while offering guests a luxury experience.

“Our energy consumption is considerable and with the completion of our new £15 million beachside regeneration project… the installation of these CHP units has come at just the right time.”

Centrica is looking for other businesses in Cornwall to take part in the pioneering trial, which will reward organisations for reducing their energy demand at specific times of the day.