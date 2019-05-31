Hospitality masterclass

Be the Business is hosting a masterclass for hospitality businesses in June, with a presentation from Ceviche founder Martin Morales.

The seminar is the latest in a series of events and activities for Be the Business’s Cornwall Hospitality Leaders Network.

Morales, CEO and founder of restaurant group Ceviche, will share his story and secrets of the trade and hear his unique perspective on how to harness the power of creativity to fuel innovation and growth in your business.

He will be in conversation with travel and tourism industry commentator Paul Charles.

Vicky Goldby, Cornwall hospitality lead at Be the Business, said: “We’re delighted to introduce Martin to Cornwall’s hospitality leaders to help boost the performance of businesses across the region.

“Our Cornwall Hospitality Leaders Network brings some of the leading lights in the industry to share their experience of how to make already successful businesses thrive. We welcome any local hospitality business to join us for an evening of inspiration, collaboration and knowledge sharing between ambitious local hospitality firms.”

Tickets for this event are available for £22.50 plus booking fee. For more details, click here.