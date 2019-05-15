A Cornish holiday park has launched a new dog-friendly bar with a special drinks menu designed to cater for their canine guests.

Four legged visitors at the Seaview Holiday Park can enjoy a refreshing pint of dog beer or a posh Pawsecco, while lounging on comfy cushions complete with water bowls and treats.

The new doggy den is a special area within the main entertainments and bar venue on the Bridge Leisure park, located between Polperro and Looe.

To make sure the doggy clientele feels right at home, the bar has been decorated with lots of doggy pictures and if they are celebrating a birthday, a special dog celebration cake can be provided.

General manager of Seaview, Richard Jones, said: “We felt we couldn’t really call ourselves a dog friendly park without having an area where guests and their dogs could relax and socialise together. We wanted to create a space where dogs and their families could enjoy a nice drink and some food in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

“We want our park to be one of the best places to holiday with pets. We have increased our range of pet friendly accommodation to include Luxury and Superior caravans and we have new Pet Perfect Bungalows which have a dog friendly area outside with a secure dog lead fix point. We have more ideas in the pipeline and hope to include doggy ice-cream on the menu soon.”