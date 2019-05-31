Final Cornish premiere of Poldark

Merlin Cinemas will be hosting a special star-studded Cornish premiere of the fifth and final series of BBC One’s Poldark.

The red carpet will be rolled out at the Regal Theatre in Redruth on Thursday, June 20, with Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza Poldark), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), Luke Norris (Dr Dwight Enys) and Ellise Chappell (Morwenna Carne) all expected to be in attendance.

Eleanor Tomlinson said: “Cornwall is the heart of Poldark and I’m delighted to be returning to give our series the send-off it deserves, surrounded by the Cornish fans, without whom the series would not have been the success it is. Thank you for your constant support. I look forward to seeing you on the 20th June!”

This is not the first time the cast have returned to the home of Poldark for a special screening – but this year promises to be the biggest yet. Last year an estimated 700 people lined the red carpet to meet the stars.

Stephanie Marshall, head of the BBC in the west and south west, said: “Poldark has been brilliant in showing the world that Cornwall is a wonderful place to live, work and visit – hopefully its impact will be felt for many years to come.”

Nearly six million people tuned in every week to watch the last series of Poldark and the BBC recently revealed how important the ‘Poldark effect’ has been for local tourism.

