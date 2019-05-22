Aspects appoints Falmouth manager

Cornish holiday lettings agency, Aspects Holidays, has recruited a property manager to cover the Falmouth area.

Rebecca Nenning will be based in the Falmouth office it shares with Harding and Wakefield Estate Agents.

Commercial director, Mandy Spencer said: “Having a property manager based permanently in Falmouth opens up a whole new area of south Cornwall to us, bridging the gap between our Penzance and Mevagissey offices.

“Rebecca’s presence in Falmouth offers property owners a convenient local contact to discuss letting their property, and our guests another fantastic location to book their holidays with us.”

Aspects Holidays’ extensive property portfolio now includes more than 600 properties across Cornwall.