Room with a Heliview

TV star Alex Polizzi was in Newquay this morning (April 29) to open Cornwall Air Ambulance’s holiday cottage to help raise funds for the charity.

The face of Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector, was joined by more than 100 guests at the official opening ceremony of the cottage at the charity’s airbase in Newquay.

Before addressing guests, Polizzi took a tour of the base to meet crew and ex-patients, as well as putting the finishing touches to the holiday cottage and giving it her seal of approval.

She said: “By staying at Heliview Cottage you can not only be a helicopter spotter, but you can also support the essential work of Cornwall Air Ambulance. Because all of the profits from the first year will go towards the New Heli Appeal and the mission to bring a new air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall.”

The three-bedroom cottage, which is owned by the charity, has recently been transformed into a holiday let to generate a new income stream for the lifesaving charity, which relies on public donations to fly.

Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall, also addressed guests at the opening ceremony via a pre-recorded video after being stranded on the Isles of Scilly due to Storm Hannah. He discussed the wider tourism sector and the positive impact that Heliview Cottage has both as a new property and to generate lifesaving income.

Guests staying at Heliview Cottage, which is located next to the airbase at Trevithick Downs, will be helping to raise funds for the New Heli Appeal throughout 2019. In subsequent years, proceeds will go towards the charity’s operational costs.

Paula Martin, chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust is the first air ambulance charity in the UK to have a holiday cottage as part of its income generation and fundraising. We’ve got a unique opportunity here in Cornwall and it provides a great way to raise more funds from the tourism sector.

“The cottage is in a unique location- guests will be able to see the helicopter take off and land every day- which will hold an exciting appeal for lots of holidaymakers. The best part is that anyone who chooses to holiday in Heliview Cottage will know that the proceeds will be helping to save lives.”

“We are delighted to have Alex officially open the cottage; we’re hoping she can give us a few tips on how to keep our guests happy!”

The cottage will be available to rent from the end of May and will be let by Cornish Cottage Holidays.