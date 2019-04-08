Tate St Ives recorded its highest ever visitor figures in 2018, according to the latest figures from the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).

302,864 visitors went to the gallery in 2018, the highest number since it opened in 1993 and 33.8% up on 2017, making it the 115th most visited attraction in the UK.

The Eden Project was once again Cornwall’s most visited attraction, drawing 1,006,928 people in 2018 (down 1.68% on the previous year), putting it in 36th place overall.

Other Cornish attractions in the top 250 include St Michael’s Mount (347,773, -1%), Lanhydrock (273,149, +4%), Tintagel Castle (230,584, -6.3%), and Trelissick (214,034, +7%).

Anne Barlow, director of Tate St Ives, said: “We are delighted that ALVA’s report shows how successful the first year of the new Tate St Ives has been. This is a testament to the hard work, energy and ideas of artists, the Tate St Ives teams, our membership, community, and advisory committees and our many supporters. We wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this success.”

The most visited attraction in the UK in 2018 was the Tate Modern with 5,868,562 visitors.