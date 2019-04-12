Laura Ashley Tea Room coming to Cornwall

The newest addition to the Laura Ashley Tea Room franchise is due to open in a Cornish hotel next month.

Guests at The Cornwall Hotel and Spa will be able to “enjoy a quintessentially British treat” from May 25.

The elegant tea room will be the sixth in the Laura Ashley collection, and the first to open in Cornwall. It will be located in the hotel’s main building and will be decorated in signature Laura Ashley style.

Rebecca Coonan, general manager at The Cornwall, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with one of the most iconic British brands and to have been selected as a location for the first one in Cornwall.”